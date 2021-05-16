Man wanted in sexual assault case found dead

Coimbatore

16 May 2021 22:14 IST

A 52-year-old man, who was wanted by the police for alleged sexual assault on a minor boy, was found dead near Chettipalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday.

R. Mani from K.G. Chavadi was found hanging in a deserted area, said the police.

Anuradha, inspector of the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, said that a case was registered against Mani at the station on April 30 after he was accused of sodomising a four-year-old boy from his locality on April 29. He had been at large since then.

Navaneethakrishnan, Sub-inspector of Chettipalayam police station, said that Mani owned a house at Bharathi Nagar at Chettipalayam where he used to stay alone whenever he had issues at his home.

Though the police searched the house soon after the case was registered at the AWPS, Perur, he managed to escape.

On Sunday, a man from Chettipalayam took his cows for grazing in a deserted area and found the decomposed body of a man hanging from a tree. The body was identified as that of Mani by his family members. The skeletal remains were shifted to the mortuary at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).