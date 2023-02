February 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) wing of the police from Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala has arrested an accused who was wanted in multiple ration rice smuggling cases. K. Nasar (29) had been facing a non-bailable warrant issued by a court in a case related to the attempt to smuggle 2,100 kg of ration rice from Coimbatore to Karnataka in 2012, said the police. Nasar was produced before a court in Coimbatore and was remanded in judicial custody.