Man ventures into waterbody to retrieve ball, drowns

Coimbatore

19 July 2020 22:15 IST

Fire and Rescue Services and fishermen conducted searches at Muthannankulam tank in here on Sunday after a 39-year-old man drowned in the waterbody when he allegedly ventured into it to pick a ball for children on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as K. Diwanraj from Telungupalayam.

District Fire Officer P. Krishnamoorthy said that one unit each from Coimbatore north and south fire stations rushed to the spot with a boat and conducted searches. Fishermen also joined the search in coracles. However, the body could not be traced till Sunday evening when searches were stopped.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources with the police said that the man ventured into the tank to pick a ball for children, allegedly for ₹ 100.

Searches will be continued on Monday morning, they added.