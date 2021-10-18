Man urges administration to take care of his son

KRISHNAGIRI

18 October 2021 22:34 IST

A farmer has petitioned the district administration to take over the care and custody of his 35-year-son, whose condition was unclear.

The farmer Paramasivam of Naikonda Agraharam near Perandapalli arrived at the Collectorate requesting the administration to take “custody of his son” Krishnan, who was allegedly violent owing to his “mental health”.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr. Paramasivam, his son had psychological and mental complications and that treatment was unaffordable. “I had taken him to NIMHANS, but in vain,” said Mr. Paramasivam. He urged the administration to intervene and take “custody of his son”. The officials assured the farmer that his son would be picked up and given necessary treatment after diagnosis.