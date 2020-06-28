Man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 dies in Erode

A 58-year-old man businessman, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai died on Saturday morning.
A resident of Balasubramani Street in Thirunagar Colony in the Erode Corporation limits, he visited Tiruppur district recently and tested negative twice.
However, his 43-year-old wife tested positive and was admitted to the hospital and is recovering. Since he complained of breathlessness, he was admitted to the hospital and tested positive.
His body was packed in a polythene bag and all protocols mandated for the burial of COVID-19 patients were followed and buried in the evening. This is the third COVID-19 death reported in the district, so far. A 61-year-old man from Perundurai, who was undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, died on April 11, while a 38-year-old woman of Valayakarar Street, died at the hospital in Perundurai on June 23.
