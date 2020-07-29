Man undergoes complex heart surgery

Coimbatore

29 July 2020 20:01 IST

A private hospital in Coimbatore recently performed a complex heart surgery on a 40-year-old man to treat a condition known as aortic dissection.

A press release from G.K.N.M Hospital at P.N. Palayam here said that the man had come to the hospital with a complaint of severe back pain. He was diagnosed with aortic dissection, which causes tearing of the aorta (the main blood vessel arising from the heart), resulting in dissection or separation of its inner and middle layers.

The patient underwent implantation of stent graft, which was done by Senior Interventional Cardiologist Rajpal K. Abhaichand. Prior to the implantation, he underwent a surgery by cardiothoracic surgeon P. Chandrasekar as part of the hybrid procedure of surgery and stenting, the release said.