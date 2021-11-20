Man, two daughters found dead in well in Tiruppur

A 29-year-old man and his two daughters were found dead in a well at Vellakoil in Tiruppur district on Thursday. The police said Jagan from Karur district reached Vellakoil with his two daughters, aged two and four, to visit his relative on Thursday morning. In the afternoon, the three were found dead inside a well next to the relative’s house. Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Hospital in Kangeyam. The Vellakoil police said on Friday the man decided to end his life due to mounting debts. A case has been registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.