Man tries to end life on police station premises

A 32-year-old man attempted to immolate self on the premises of Podanur police station on Sunday.
According to the police, they picked up Sowkath Ali (32), a resident of Vellalore and an autorickshaw driver by profession, after he created nuisance reportedly under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening.
He was brought to the Podanur police station and let off around 6 p.m.
The police had asked him to pay the fine for the offence and take back the vehicle on Monday.
However, he returned to the station around 8.30 p.m. and set him ablaze after wetting himself with a fuel, said the police.
He suffered nearly 60% of burns and the police admitted him to a private hospital.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
