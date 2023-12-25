Man tries to end life in Salem GH

December 25, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

A 23-year-old youth tried to end his life at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) on Monday.

S. Hariharan (23), resident of Alamarathukadu near Rasipuram in Namakkal, allegedly assaulted his wife, Lakshmi (20), who is four months pregnant, during an argument on Saturday, causing grievous injuries to her head. Neighbours admitted her to Rasipuram Government Hospital from where, on Sunday, she was referred to Salem GMKMCH. Ayilpatty police registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC against Hariharan and were on the lookout for him. On Monday, Hariharan came to the Salem GMKMCH and, upon learning that his wife was critical, tried to end his life in the hospital. He is also being provided treatment. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

