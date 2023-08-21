Man tries to end life during protest in front of Salem Collectorate

August 21, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

A man attempted to end his life in front of the Salem Collectorate during a protest with his wife and son on Monday.

Dhanapal (45), a casual labourer and resident of Poosaripatti near Omalur, came to the Collectorate with his wife Megana, and son to submit a petition to the Collector.

At the entrance, the family decided to stage a sit-in protest when suddenly Dhanapal tried to end his life. Police personnel present there poured water over him and prevented his attempt.

Mr. Dhanapal said that the protest was against setting up of a water tank manufacturing unit near his house. Though he had submitted a petition against the unit, no action was taken, he alleged. Later, the police took the family members to the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.