Man trampled to death by wild elephant

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 09, 2022 17:32 IST

A 55-year-old man, who entered a reserve forest area in Kadambur Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to collect firewood, was trampled to death by a wild elephant here on Tuesday evening.

A. Sidhu of Kadaganalli village entered the forest area at Perumaduvu Pallam area at Ullaepalayam Kappukadu in the morning. However, he did not return till evening. Cattle grazers in the area alerted the Forest Department. A team led by M. Indhumathi,  Kadambur Range Officer, along with personnel entered the forest area and found the body of Sidhu.

Evidence collected from the spot revealed that a wild elephant had attacked him. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for an autopsy.

