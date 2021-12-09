Coimbatore

Man trampled to death by wild elephant

A man aged around 70 was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Forest Department identified the deceased K. Kaarai, a resident of Thoovaipathi.

The Department said that man was trampled by the wild elephant, around 500 metres away from the reserve forest, when he went there to attend nature's call. The man died on the spot.

Other residents from the village found him dead and informed the Forest Department staff. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.


