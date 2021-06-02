Coimbatore

Man trampled to death by wild elephant

A 66-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Forest Department has identified the deceased as M. Rangasamy from Ansur tribal village at Velliangadu.

According to the Department, Rangasamy had a fatal encounter with a wild elephant while grazing a cow around 4 p.m. He died on the spot.

Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital after reporting the incident to the Karamadai police station.

The Forest Department handed over immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 to the family of the deceased. This was a part of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the State government as solatium to the family.


