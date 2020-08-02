Man trampled to death by wild elephant

Coimbatore

02 August 2020 21:15 IST

A man aged around 45 years was killed in an attack by a wild elephant on Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road on Sunday.

The Forest Department and the police are yet to trace the identity of the deceased.

The man was attacked by the wild elephant near the third hairpin bend on Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road, within the limits of Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore forest division, in the early hours of Sunday.

Forest personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted by people, who spotted the dead body on the road. The police were also informed.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem.