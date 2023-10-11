Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

October 11, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - COIMBATORE

A man ,aged around 60, was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district late on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The deceased has been identified as G. Shanmugasundaram, from Vadavedampatti near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

Forest Department officials said Shanmugasundaram was residing on the premises of a temple close to the boundary of Mangalapalayam east forest of the Madukkarai forest range, for over a year. Frontline staff of the department had gone to the location, after an elephant entered human habitations in the area, around 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The elephant trampled Shanmugasundaram who had a close encounter with the animal. He died on the spot, forest officials said.

The temple, on the premises of which Shanmugasundaram had been staying alone, is situated around 150 metres from the forest boundary.

The Forest Department immediately alerted the police who took the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

