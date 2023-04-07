Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

April 07, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 40-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Forest Department said that Joseph Dhanapal, a resident of Kurinji Nagar in Thombilipalayam village in Madvarayapuram panchayat, was killed in an attack by a wild elephant.

According to the Department, field staff spotted a man’s body in a stormwater channel on the side of a road connecting Poondi to Thanneerpanthal, falling under the Boluvampatti forest range, on Friday. The channel is situated around 150 metres from the boundary of the Boluvampatti Block II reserve forest.

The field staff immediately alerted the Alandurai police about the incident. The Alandurai sub-inspector and his team rushed to the spot and conducted an inquest. The man, whom the police identified as Dhanapal, was found to have been attacked by a wild elephant. The body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Forest Department deployed field staff in the area, the Mullangadu forest beat coming under the Vellapathi section of the reserve forest, to monitor the movement of wild elephants.