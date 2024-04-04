ADVERTISEMENT

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Hasanur

April 04, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - ERODE

The man is yet to be identified; the incident took place on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Dhimbam – Hasanur stretch of the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 on Thursday, April, 4, 2024.

The Hasanur Forest Range office received information that a body was found on the road in the early hours, and the Forest Department staff visited the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that an elephant had attacked the man sometime during the night.

The police said the had frequently been seen near the Pulinjur check post on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, and was believed to be mentally unwell. The body was taken to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for a postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US