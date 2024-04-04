Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Hasanur

April 04, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - ERODE

An unidentified man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Dhimbam – Hasanur stretch of the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 on Thursday, April, 4, 2024.

The Hasanur Forest Range office received information that a body was found on the road in the early hours, and the Forest Department staff visited the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that an elephant had attacked the man sometime during the night.

The police said the had frequently been seen near the Pulinjur check post on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, and was believed to be mentally unwell. The body was taken to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for a postmortem.