GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Hasanur

The man is yet to be identified; the incident took place on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948

April 04, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Dhimbam – Hasanur stretch of the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 on Thursday, April, 4, 2024.

The Hasanur Forest Range office received information that a body was found on the road in the early hours, and the Forest Department staff visited the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that an elephant had attacked the man sometime during the night.

The police said the had frequently been seen near the Pulinjur check post on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, and was believed to be mentally unwell. The body was taken to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.