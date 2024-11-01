GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode

At 5.30 p.m., a mother elephant, who was with her calf, attacked Maadhan and he died on the spot

Published - November 01, 2024 01:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening as he was grazing his cattle in the reserve forest area under the Germalam Forest Range of Hasanur Forest Division.

The deceased has been identified as M. Maadhan from K.B. Maalam village in Thingalur panchayat. The police said that he and two other men had taken their cattle into the forest area under the Kottamalam beat for grazing and were on their way home.

At 5.30 p.m., a mother elephant, who was with her calf, attacked Maadhan and he died on the spot. The other two men escaped unhurt. They alerted villagers and the Hasanur police.

Madhan’s body was sent to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam on Thursday night for postmortem examination. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

Forest Department officials said an immediate relief assistance of ₹50,000 has been handed over to the wife of the deceased.

Published - November 01, 2024 01:52 pm IST

