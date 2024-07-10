ADVERTISEMENT

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode district

Published - July 10, 2024 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man who was sleeping inside his hut was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Bhavanisagar in Erode, in the wee hours of July 10, 2024.

The police identified the victim as Kanagaraj of Dhooram Mokkai in Thoppampalayam village. Kanagaraj and his parents were sleeping inside their hut, when the elephant that ventured out of the forest that falls under the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, entered their hut and attacked him. After his parents raised an alarm, the elephant returned to the forest. He was rushed to Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam, where he died later. Bhavanisagar police are inquiring.

