ADVERTISEMENT

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode district

February 17, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - ERODE

The 50-year-old had entered a reserve forest to collect firewood; he was found, injured, by Forest Department personnel on Thursday evening and hospitalised, but later died

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man, who entered the reserve forest area in the Talavadi Forest Range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to collect firewood, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday evening.

Forest Department personnel said the victim, Madhavan of Balapadugai village entered the forest at Neithalapuram. At 6.30 p.m., Forest Department personnel, during their patrol, found him injured. Madhavan told the personnel that he was attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood. He was admitted to the Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Talavadi, but he died later. The body was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem. A case was registered.

Officials said the victim belonged to the tribal community and a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be given. Immediate assistance of ₹50,000 was handed over to the family on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US