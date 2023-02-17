Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode district

February 17, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - ERODE

A 50-year-old man, who entered the reserve forest area in the Talavadi Forest Range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to collect firewood, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday evening.

Forest Department personnel said the victim, Madhavan of Balapadugai village entered the forest at Neithalapuram. At 6.30 p.m., Forest Department personnel, during their patrol, found him injured. Madhavan told the personnel that he was attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood. He was admitted to the Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Talavadi, but he died later. The body was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem. A case was registered.

Officials said the victim belonged to the tribal community and a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be given. Immediate assistance of ₹50,000 was handed over to the family on Friday.