HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode district

The 50-year-old had entered a reserve forest to collect firewood; he was found, injured, by Forest Department personnel on Thursday evening and hospitalised, but later died

February 17, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man, who entered the reserve forest area in the Talavadi Forest Range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to collect firewood, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday evening.

Forest Department personnel said the victim, Madhavan of Balapadugai village entered the forest at Neithalapuram. At 6.30 p.m., Forest Department personnel, during their patrol, found him injured. Madhavan told the personnel that he was attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood. He was admitted to the Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Talavadi, but he died later. The body was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem. A case was registered.

Officials said the victim belonged to the tribal community and a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be given. Immediate assistance of ₹50,000 was handed over to the family on Friday.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.