Man trampled to death by elephant

A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Coimbatore on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as S. Ayyasamy, a resident of Veerapandi Pudur near Thadagam, around 20 km away from Coimbatore city. The incident took place in the land belonged to the deceased where he was doing farming works. His farm is located around 250 metre away from a reserve forest area coming under Thadagam central beat of Coimbatore Forest Range. A.M.N. Siva, forest range officer, Coimbatore range, said that Ayyasamy had a fatal encounter with a female elephant that had strayed into his farm around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The elephant trampled the farmer and he died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after the elephant went back to the forest.

The Forest Department handed over ₹ 50,000 to the family of the deceased as immediate relief out of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the government as solatium.