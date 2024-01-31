GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man trampled to death by elephant in Coimbatore district

January 31, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man died after a wild elephant trampled him near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Rangan, a resident of Colony Pudur tribal settlement.

Forest Department officials said the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Rangan went to Gobanari reserve forest of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range to collect minor forest produces.

He had a close encounter with a wild elephant that trampled him to death, they said.

The department staff rushed to the spot, after being alerted by tribesmen, and they in turn informed the Karamadai police.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, to be performed on Thursday.

Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer M. Saravanan said arrangements were being made to provide immediate financial relief to the family of the deceased.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.