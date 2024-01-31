January 31, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 56-year-old man died after a wild elephant trampled him near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Rangan, a resident of Colony Pudur tribal settlement.

Forest Department officials said the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Rangan went to Gobanari reserve forest of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range to collect minor forest produces.

He had a close encounter with a wild elephant that trampled him to death, they said.

The department staff rushed to the spot, after being alerted by tribesmen, and they in turn informed the Karamadai police.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, to be performed on Thursday.

Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer M. Saravanan said arrangements were being made to provide immediate financial relief to the family of the deceased.