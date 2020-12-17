Man trampled to death by elephant near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

17 December 2020 12:58 IST

He is the 17th person to have been killed in the attack of wild elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division this year.

A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coimbatore district late on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Forest Department has identified the deceased as M. Somasundaram from Mariamman temple road at Chinna Thadagam.

He is the 17th person to have been killed in the attack of wild elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division this year.

Officials with the Department said that Somasundaram had been working as a security guard with a hollow block manufacturing unit at Varapalayam.

The incident took place when Somasundaram was heading to the hollow block unit in his bicycle on the Pannimadai - Varapalayam road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

As he reached Sri Nagar, he had an encounter with a wild elephant which crossed the road. “The elephant pushed Somasundaram and trampled him. He died on the spot,” said a Forest Department official.

People who heard the man’s cries found him dead and alerted the Forest Department which in turn informed the Thadagam police station.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The frontline staff of the Forest Department tracked down the elephant and drove it back to the nearest forest.