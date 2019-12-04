Watch | Man threatens bank manager with air pistol in Coimbatore, arrested

A 44-year-old man from Coimbatore was arrested by police after he assaulted the chief manager of a bank and threatened him with an air pistol, in the latter’s cabin on Tuesday. This was over non-sanctioning a loan requested customer, sources said.

The arrested man, K. Vetrivelan from Somayampalayam, also attacked a middleman who had promised to arrange the loan and a few other bank staff members who tried to safeguard the chief manager.

The police said that Vetrivelan had approached the Ramanathapuram branch of Canara Bank through a middleman named Gunabalan, seeking a loan of ₹ 1 crore in March this year. The chief manager Chandrasekar, reportedly informed Vetrivelan, who runs small scale industry in Somayampalayam, that the bank was unable to process the loan request. Irked over multiple visits to the bank and the alleged denial of the loan, he visited the bank around 11.20 a.m. on Tuesday and resorted to the ‘attack’. The police said that he had also carried a razor blade to threaten the bank manager and the middleman.

The Race Course police, who arrested Vetrivelan late on Tuesday, said that he had already availed a loan of ₹ 25 lakh from another bank a few years ago. He met Gunabalan in March this year who allegedly promised to arrange another loan of ₹ 1 crore from Canara Bank. However, the loan request had not been processed since March, said the police.

Vetrivelan was arrested for offences under Sections 352, 452, 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code. The police seized the air pistol and pellets from him. The bank provided the police a CCTV visual of Vetrivelan attacking the chief manager, middleman and bank staff.