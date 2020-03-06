Man tests negative for COVID-19

A 25-year-old man who was quarantined in a special ward of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, for suspected symptoms of COVID-19 was discharged from the hospital late on Wednesday after a sample lifted from him tested negative for the infectious disease.

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, said that the sample was tested at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, which tuned negative.

Though the man tested negative, he will remain in home quarantine for a few more days.

He was studying in Japan and recently returned to Coimbatore via Singapore.

Special ward

The man initially sought treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after his return from Japan as he had some symptoms of COVID-19, including sore throat. CMCH administration immediately shifted him to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital where a special ward is functional to quarantine and treat persons having symptoms of COVID-19.