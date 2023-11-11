HamberMenu
Man swallows piece of iron to threaten prison staff in Salem

November 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man swallowed a small piece of iron to threaten prison staff at the Salem Central Prison on Saturday.

Ayyandurai of Sukkampatti near Veeranam was arrested by Ammapet police recently in a POCSO case and remanded in Salem prison. On Friday, when prison staff took him to the Salem court, he picked a quarrel with them. The staff pacified him and took him to court. Later, at midnight, he claimed that he swallowed a small piece of iron to threaten the prison staff and had unbearable stomach pain. He was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital where the doctors said that iron piece could be removed through surgery and there was no danger to his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Ends.

