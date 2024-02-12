GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sustains serious burns in Salem

February 12, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man who burst crackers for a temple festival sustained serious burn injuries after crackers exploded in his moped on Monday.

K. Sakthivel, a resident of Ilavampalayam near Edappadi, works at a cracker shop at Mattaiyampatti near Tharamangalam. On Monday, he had arrived for a temple festival at Sarkar Kollapatti near the Steel Plant, and was bursting crackers when a fire spark fell over the crackers in his moped accidentally, and caused them to explode. Sakthivel sustained serious burn injuries in the incident, and G. Kavin (9), a resident of Kamalapuram, sustained minor injuries. The two were taken to Salem Government Hospital.

Sources at the hospital said that Sakthivel’s condition is critical, with 75% burns. The Steel Plant police registered a case and are investigating further.

