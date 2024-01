January 25, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries after a gaur attacked him on Thursday. Venugopal, a resident of Sooripalayam in Erode district, came to Yercaud with his friends. On Thursday morning, he and his friends went for a walk near Kiliyur waterfalls, when the gaur attacked him. Venugopal sustained injuries in the chest and stomach, and after administering first aid at Yercaud Government Hospital, was referred to Salem Government Hospital. Yercaud police are investigating.

