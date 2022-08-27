Man sustains grievous injuries in jumbo attack in Krishnagiri

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri
August 27, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 70-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after an elephant attacked him on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to forest officials, B. Muthappa of Siddhalingankottai took his cattle for grazing near Aiyur reserve forest on Saturday afternoon. At that time, an elephant attacked him. The local residents took him to Denkanikottai Government Hospital and later referred him to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

In another incident on Friday, a cow was killed by an unidentified animal near Noganur reserve forest.

Some people claimed it was a leopard.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On information, Denkanikottai Forest Ranger C. Murugesan and officials rushed to the spot and monitored the locality using cameras till Friday night and found there was no leopard in the area. The forest officials said if postmortem reports reveal the cow died in a leopard attack, compensation will be provided to its owner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app