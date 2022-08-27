Man sustains grievous injuries in jumbo attack in Krishnagiri

A 70-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after an elephant attacked him on Saturday.

According to forest officials, B. Muthappa of Siddhalingankottai took his cattle for grazing near Aiyur reserve forest on Saturday afternoon. At that time, an elephant attacked him. The local residents took him to Denkanikottai Government Hospital and later referred him to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

In another incident on Friday, a cow was killed by an unidentified animal near Noganur reserve forest.

Some people claimed it was a leopard.

On information, Denkanikottai Forest Ranger C. Murugesan and officials rushed to the spot and monitored the locality using cameras till Friday night and found there was no leopard in the area. The forest officials said if postmortem reports reveal the cow died in a leopard attack, compensation will be provided to its owner.