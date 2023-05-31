HamberMenu
Man surrenders before court after murdering live-in partner near Coimbatore

May 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man, hailing from Dindigul, surrendered before a court on Wednesday after murdering his live-in partner near Coimbatore. The police said that C. Maduraiveeran, a native of Silukkuvarpatti village in Dindigul district, surrendered before a court at Nilakottai in Dindigul on Wednesday.

He confessed to have murdered his live-in partner M. Chitra (35), a native of Theni, and left the body in their residence at Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district.

After being alerted by the Dindigul police, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Namashivayam, inspector N. Dhamodharan and sub-inspector Arumuga Nainar rushed to the house and found Chitra’s body locked inside. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after conducting the inquest.

According to the police, Maduraiveeran had been working as a tailor at Velandipalayam. He used to have food at a restaurant at Velandipalayam where Chithra worked as a helper. The duo became friends and they started living together in a house at Chinnathadagam four months ago.

The police said that the accused suspected that Chithra was having an affair with another person. He picked up a quarrel with Chithra on Monday night and murdered her by strangulating and stabbing with a pair of scissors. As the man locked the house and escaped, neighbours thought that the couple was away.

The Thadagam police have registered a case against Maduraiveeran on murder charges.

