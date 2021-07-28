Man surrenders after murdering son in Coimbatore

A 62-year-old man surrendered at the Perur police station after bludgeoning his son to death over a dispute on Tuesday.

The police said that G. Packianathan, a resident of GVL Nagar at Perur Chettipalayam, surrendered before the police after murdering his son P. Sabarinathan (33).

According to the police, Packianathan had been running a hotel from a rented building on Perur Chettipalayam road.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, he was unable to operate the hotel for some months and he did not pay rent to the building owner Ganesh. Mr. Ganesh had allegedly demanded Packianathan to vacate the building.

According to the police, the father-son duo had an argument when they were taking out materials from the building around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sabarinathan, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly beat Packianathan and pushed him. Packianathan picked up a hammer and bludgeoned his son to death.

Packianathan surrendered at the police station in the evening. The police arrested him.