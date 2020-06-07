Man surrenders after murdering friend

The Namakkal police on Sunday arrested a man for murdering and burying the body of his friend in his house.

According to police, Dinesh (32), who runs a grocery store, loaned huge sum of money to his friend Naresh Kumar at various instances. When Dinesh asked Naresh Kumar to repay the money, he picked a quarrel with him.

On June 4, Dinesh invited Naresh to his house and got him intoxicated. Later, Dinesh attacked Naresh with a hard object and he succumbed to the injuries. To hide the murder, Dinesh buried Naresh’s body on the premises of his house, police said.

On Sunday, Dinesh confessed the crime to the Village Administrative Officer. On information, senior police officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Police arrested Dinesh.