Man surrenders after confessing to murder in Erode

Police arrested a 45-year-old man who surrendered on Tuesday confessing that he murdered a 88-year-old woman in Gobichettipalayam.

The deceased identified as Saraswathi, a widow, was staying alone at Othakuthirai.

On Tuesday morning, while she was drawing rangoli, an unidentified man hacked her. She was fell on the ground. On information, her daughter Radha, who stays nearby, rushed to the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her as dead. They took the body to the house to prepare for final rituals.

On hearing about the incident, police rushed to the house. Radha told the police that she fell on the ground and died. However, the police found injuries on the body inflicted with a sickle. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital. The police also recovered a sickle near the house.

Later, N. Balusamy of the same area surrendered before the police and confessed that he committed the crime since the woman had cursed him and because of that his marriage did not take place.