Man stages protest on mobile phone tower in Salem

Amitabh Bachchan (38) of Karumapuram Mettukadu in Namakkal district, a construction worker, staged a novel protest by climbing a mobile phone tower at Sankagiri on Saturday evening.

According to the police, his wife, Parvathi, and one-year-old son, had gone to her parents house at Maruvurpatti following a family dispute.

Sankagiri police came to the spot after being informed and talked to him. But, he wanted his wife and son to come to the spot. The police talked with him for more than six hours. At 10.30 p.m., his wife came to the spot and talked to him over the phone. Following this, he came down from the tower. The Sankagiri police are investigating.

Man dies after being stung by bees:

Venkatachalam (70), a farmer of Kalpaganur, was on his farm land on Saturday evening when honey bees attacked him. Villagers admitted him to the Attur Government Hospital, and later referred him to the Salem Government Hospital. But, he died on the way to the hospital. The Attur police registered a case..