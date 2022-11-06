Man stages protest on mobile phone tower in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 06, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan (38) of Karumapuram Mettukadu in Namakkal district, a construction worker, staged a novel protest by climbing a mobile phone tower at Sankagiri on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, his wife, Parvathi, and one-year-old son, had gone to her parents house at Maruvurpatti following a family dispute.

Sankagiri police came to the spot after being informed and talked to him. But, he wanted his wife and son to come to the spot. The police talked with him for more than six hours. At 10.30 p.m., his wife came to the spot and talked to him over the phone. Following this, he came down from the tower. The Sankagiri police are investigating.

Man dies after being stung by bees:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatachalam (70), a farmer of Kalpaganur, was on his farm land on Saturday evening when honey bees attacked him. Villagers admitted him to the Attur Government Hospital, and later referred him to the Salem Government Hospital. But, he died on the way to the hospital. The Attur police registered a case..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app