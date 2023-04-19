ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs wife to death near Coimbatore

April 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Pudukkottai district stabbed his wife to death near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The police said that V. Ganeshan (30), who hails from Arasumalai near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, murdered his wife G. Nivetha (24).

According to the police, Ganeshan, his wife and two children aged seven and five had been residing in a rented house at Govindasamy Devar Street at Pallapalayam, Sulur. Ganeshan worked as a driver while Nivetha was a homemaker.

The police said that the couple got married eight years ago. Ganeshan, suspected that his wife had an affair with another person. The couple had a quarrel over the issue on Wednesday noon and Ganeshan, according to the police, stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on her neck. She died on the spot.

The Sulur police, after being alerted by neighbours, visited the house and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The police apprehended Ganeshan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US