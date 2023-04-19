HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man stabs wife to death near Coimbatore

April 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Pudukkottai district stabbed his wife to death near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The police said that V. Ganeshan (30), who hails from Arasumalai near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, murdered his wife G. Nivetha (24).

According to the police, Ganeshan, his wife and two children aged seven and five had been residing in a rented house at Govindasamy Devar Street at Pallapalayam, Sulur. Ganeshan worked as a driver while Nivetha was a homemaker.

The police said that the couple got married eight years ago. Ganeshan, suspected that his wife had an affair with another person. The couple had a quarrel over the issue on Wednesday noon and Ganeshan, according to the police, stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on her neck. She died on the spot.

The Sulur police, after being alerted by neighbours, visited the house and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The police apprehended Ganeshan.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.