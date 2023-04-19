Man stabs wife to death near Coimbatore

April 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A man hailing from Pudukkottai district stabbed his wife to death near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The police said that V. Ganeshan (30), who hails from Arasumalai near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, murdered his wife G. Nivetha (24).

According to the police, Ganeshan, his wife and two children aged seven and five had been residing in a rented house at Govindasamy Devar Street at Pallapalayam, Sulur. Ganeshan worked as a driver while Nivetha was a homemaker.

The police said that the couple got married eight years ago. Ganeshan, suspected that his wife had an affair with another person. The couple had a quarrel over the issue on Wednesday noon and Ganeshan, according to the police, stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on her neck. She died on the spot.

The Sulur police, after being alerted by neighbours, visited the house and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The police apprehended Ganeshan.