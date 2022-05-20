Man stabs wife to death in Salem

An autorickshaw driver stabbed his wife to death near Hasthampatti on Friday. Police nabbed the accused and are investigating.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tamilselvi (27). The deceased was married to Moorthi (35) and the couple had two children. The couple often quarreled as Moorthi raised doubts about his wife's character and the couple was living separately for the past few months.

Tamilselvi was running a roadside fruit store near Hasthampatti junction, a few metres away from the district court complex.

On Friday, Moorthi visited the shop and quarrelled with Tamilselvi. In a fit of rage, Moorthi stabbed Tamilselvi with a knife and the public and the police pulled him away. Hasthampatti police rushed to the spot and arrested Moorthi. Though Tamilselvi was rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced her death, police said.