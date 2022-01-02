Man stabs friend over missing mobile phone in Coimbatore

The Saibaba Colony police on Saturday registered a case against a man on charges of attempting to murder his friend, following an altercation regarding a missing mobile phone.

The police said that N. Rajkumar (45) was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen by M. Saravana Kumar (41), both residents of Velandipalayam.

Rajkumar had allegedly left his mobile phone at Saravana Kumar’s residence and when asked about the missing phone, the latter engaged in a heated argument and stabbed the former, according to the police. Rajkumar was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Based on his complaint, the Saibaba Colony police booked the accused under sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 294(b) (Uttering obscenities) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts to arrest him are on.

Five detained under Goondas Act

Five persons involved in various cases in Tiruppur district were detained under the Goondas Act on Saturday. A press release said that Purushothaman (35) and Selvaraj (59) were arrested by the Udumalpet police and Ranjith alias Kannan (23), Alagarsamy (22) and Suryajagadish (27) were arrested by the Palladam police in 2021. District Collector and District Magistrate S. Vineeth ordered the detention of all the five accused on Saturday based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai. The detention orders were served on the five accused, who have been remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison, according to the release.