Man stabs father to death

12 August 2021 23:42 IST

A 34-year-old man from Chettiyar Thottam at Sokkampudur near Selvapuram was arrested by the police on Thursday on the charges of stabbing his father to death

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the accused demanded his father R.G. R. Ramachandran (63) father to build him a separate house.

According to the police, Govindaraj came home in inebriated state and quarrelled with his father.

Ramanchandran turned down his son’s demand, following which the latter picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed his father on neck. Ramachandran died on the spot.

The Selvapuram police rushed to the house and shifted the body of the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Govindaraj was produced him before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.