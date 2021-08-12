Coimbatore

Man stabs father to death

A 34-year-old man from Chettiyar Thottam at Sokkampudur near Selvapuram was arrested by the police on Thursday on the charges of stabbing his father to death

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the accused demanded his father R.G. R. Ramachandran (63) father to build him a separate house.

According to the police, Govindaraj came home in inebriated state and quarrelled with his father.

Ramanchandran turned down his son’s demand, following which the latter picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed his father on neck. Ramachandran died on the spot.

The Selvapuram police rushed to the house and shifted the body of the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Govindaraj was produced him before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 11:42:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-stabs-father-to-death/article35887582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY