Man stabs college student to death near Pollachi

May 04, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 20-year-old woman student of a private college in Coimbatore was stabbed to death by her male friend at the latter’s residence near Pollachi on the evening of Tuesday, May 2. A special team of the Coimbatore District Police is on the lookout for the assailant.

R. Subalakshmi, a resident of Advani Nagar at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore, was murdered by her friend K. Sujay (30), an employee of a private firm. The police said that Subalakshmi had been in her final year of an undergraduate programme at a private college in Saravanampatti in the city. Sujay, also from Edayarpalayam, befriended Subalakshmi, a few years ago, and they were reportedly in a relationship, said the police.

According to the police, Sujay however, married a woman, Reshma, hailing from Palakkad, two years ago. The couple had been residing in an apartment in Gowri Nagar, Mahalingapuram, near Pollachi. Sujay though, allegedly continued his affair with Subalakshmi. On Tuesday evening, Subalakshmi visited him at his flat. He was alone at his residence, as his pregnant wife had been residing with her parents in Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sujay telephoned his mother, Gandhimathi of Edayarpalayam around 8.30 p.m. and said he had stabbed Subalakshmi. He also asked his mother to inform the police about the incident.

The Mahalingapuram police were alerted about the crime and they rushed to the apartment. The police found Subalakshmi in a pool of blood there. The body, with multiple stab injuries, was taken to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, for a post-mortem examination.

The police suspect that Sujay and Subalakshmi had a quarrel at the flat over their relationship, which resulted in the murder. The special police team has expanded the search for Sujay to Kerala as well.

ADVERTISEMENT