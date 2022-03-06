Man stabbed to death at Ondipudur in Coimbatore

A man was stabbed to death during an alleged altercation he had with his family members at his house in Ondipudur here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Narayanasamy (55), a resident of Kamatchi Nagar.

According to the police, the family had hosted the baby shower function of his daughter-in-law on the day. Narayanasamy’s family members questioned him for having invited a woman to the function. This led to an altercation between Narayanasamy and his family members and he was stabbed by one of them, said the police.

The neighbours informed the Singanallur police.

Singanallur Inspector P. Arun said that a case of murder has been registered and the police were questioning the man’s son and wife among others. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.