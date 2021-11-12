CoimbatoreCoimbatore 12 November 2021 00:15 IST
Man stabbed to death near Madukkarai
A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Thursday.
The police said Vijay of Palathurai near Madukarai was murdered by a group of men.
The incident happened around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday near a hollow block company at Palathurai.
Dispute
Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Vijay was assaulted by five men over a dispute he had with them.
