Man stabbed to death near Madukkarai

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 00:15 IST

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The police said Vijay of Palathurai near Madukarai was murdered by a group of men.

The incident happened around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday near a hollow block company at Palathurai.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Vijay was assaulted by five men over a dispute he had with them.