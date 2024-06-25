GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man stabbed to death in Erode, search on for accused

Published - June 25, 2024 12:09 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Perundurai police are on the lookout for the accused in a murder at Indira Nagar on Monday.

According to the police, Tamilselvan reportedly got into an argument with Kuppusamy after Kowsalya, Tamilselvan’s wife, eloped with Vignesh, Kuppusamy’s brother-in-law. During the argument, Tamilselvan took out a knife and stabbed Kuppusamy. As Tamilselvan fled the scene, neighbours rushed Kuppusamy to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai, where doctors declared him dead. An inquiry is ongoing.

