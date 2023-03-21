Man stabbed to death in Coimbatore

March 21, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend at Nambialaganpalayam near Vedapatti in Coimbatore district late on Monday. The deceased has been identified as G. Jeganraj, 30, a resident of M.G.R. Nagar at Nambialaganpalayam. According to the police, Jeganraj, a driver by occupation, had given cash to K. Madhanraj, 32, of Subbaiah Nagar at Nambialaganpalayam to get his mobile phone repaired. Madhanraj, who had been doing two-wheeler fitting works, failed to get the phone repaired and spent the money on liquor. The police said that Jeganraj went to the house of Madhanraj around 10 p.m. and quarreled with the latter’s wife M. Divyadevi. Jeganraj told Divyadevi that Madhanraj was having an affair with Jeganraj’s elder sister who resides at Veerakeralam. He also allegedly told Divyadevi to vacate the house so that his sister could live with Madhanraj, said the police. Madhanraj, who had gone out, reached the house as Jeganraj was quarreling with his wife. The duo had a fight in front of the house and Madhanraj stabbed Jeganraj multiple times. Madhanraj hired an autorickshaw to take injured Jeganraj to a hospital and dialed the 108 ambulance services on the way. The 108 ambulance arrived as the autorickshaw reached near a graveyard at Veerakeralam. When the ambulance crew found out that Jeganraj was dead, Madhanraj left the body at the spot and escaped, said the police. Madhanraj was arrested by a special team of the police from Theni based on a complaint lodged by Jeganraj’s sister.