Man, sons arrested for cheating private firm of ₹ 2.5 crore in Coimbatore

December 14, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Crime Branch (DCB), Coimbatore, on Wednesday arrested a man and his two sons from a village near Pollachi on charges of cheating a private firm of ₹ 2.5 crore.

Srinivasan, and his sons Harivarasanan Srinivasan and Aravind Krishna of Unjavelampatty near Pollachi were arrested based on a complaint lodged by Jaya Nair (47) of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district.

According to the DCB officials, the woman and her husband, who lived in the U.A.E., purchased 15 horses of various breeds for ₹ 65 lakhs. The woman’s husband and her father entered into a limited liability partnership in December 2020 and formed a company, namely Harrybhai Stud and Farms LLP, for running various businesses including the purchase, sale, import and export of cattle and livestock. As they could not take care of the horses due to their employment in the UAE, the firm entrusted the animals to the accused to take care of them. The three were paid for the maintenance of the horses, said DCB officials.

According to the DCB, the company inducted Harivarasanan as a partner in February 2021. As per the agreement 40 % share was for the new partner who had to run the business. However, Harivarasanan did not contribute any amount to the firm, whereas other partners spent nearly ₹75.97 lakh for the maintenance of the farm and feeding of horses. The complaint alleged that the accused cheated them a total of ₹2.5 crore paid to them towards various expenses and they also took away 15 horses. The accused were arrested on Wednesday.

Man ends life due to loss in online gambling

A 29-year-old man from Coimbatore ended his life allegedly after losing money in online gambling. The deceased was identified as R. Sankar, a resident of RVL Nagar at Uppilipalayam near Singanallur. The police said that Sankar faced huge loss in online gambling. He took a room in a hotel at Ramnagar in the city in the early hours of Monday. As he did not come out of his room till Tuesday evening, a hotel employee opened the door using duplicate key at 4 p.m. and found Sankar dead. The police said that a note recovered from the room said that Sankar ended his life due to loss in online gambling and mounting debts.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

