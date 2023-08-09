ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son sentenced to life for murder of farmer in Dharmapuri

August 09, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Sessions Court in Dharmapuri sentenced a father and son to life for murdering a farmer in 2019.

The accused Palani (49) had hacked his brother Easwaran to death. The duo had long festering dispute over land. On the day of the crime in 2019, Palani and Easwaran got into an altercation, according to the prosecution. Easwaran was hacked by Palani and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Palani’s father Ayyavu (75) and five others were picked up for the crime. Passing the judgement, the Additional Sessions Court here found the father and son guilty. Both were sentenced to life term and a fine of ₹6,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

