Man, son run over by bus

April 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A father-son duo died on the spot when they were run over by a bus belonging to a private educational institution at Thittampalayam in Karumathampatti limits on Thursday.

Thangavelu (66) and Rathnakumar (34), who were travelling on a two-wheeler, were waiting to cross the road when they were run over by the bus. The Karumathampatti police have registered a case.

Youth arrested

A youth suspected to be a ganja-peddlar was arrested by the police in Thudiyalur limits on Thursday. A huge quantity of ganja was confiscated from Vinod (30), who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Man booked under POCSO Act

A proprietor of a metal unit was booked under POCSO Act by the Perur All Women Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old minor girl, a neighbour. The accused, Perumal, was reportedly absconding.

Policeman assaulted

A policeman posted for security for a temple festival at Karattupalayam was allegedly roughed up by a man in a drunken state on Wednesday night. The policeman, Prabu, had attempted to intervene in a quarrel between Ajith Kumar (27) and his wife when Ajith Kumar assaulted him. Prabu was hospitalised. A case has been registered against Ajith Kumar.

